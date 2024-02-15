Annoh-Dompreh calls for government intervention in Ghana's football crisis

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has emphasised the need for government intervention in the state of Ghana's football, even if such involvement risks a ban from FIFA.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has faced significant challenges under the leadership of Kurt-Okraku, leading to a demonstration in Accra on Wednesday, February 14, where protesters sought to address the issues plaguing the sport.



Addressing Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh, a vocal critic of Ghana's football management, urged the government to play a more active role in restoring the country's football to its rightful stature. He specifically highlighted concerns about the performance of the Black Stars and called for targeted reforms to address the underlying issues.



"We must be humble enough to accept there is something wrong with the running of our senior national team, the Black Stars," he said



"There is something definitely wrong with them. I hear all the statements about reforms... It cannot just be any reform at all. I agree there should be a reform but we must be specific on what we want to do. Even if we have to interfere to attract the sanction of FIFA... if that is what we should come to, we must do it," he added.



The demonstration organised by 'SaveGhanaFootball' included the submission of a 15-point petition to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. The petition was presented following a march from the Obra Spot on Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Black Star Square.