Anokye Stars owner Saani Dendem sadly passes away

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Regrettably, Saani Dendem, a well-known figure in juvenile football administration and the founder of Anokye Stars has passed away in Kumasi.



At the age of 75, Dendem succumbed to an illness, leaving behind a legacy of discovering numerous Ghanaian football stars. His significant contribution to Colts football, particularly in the Ashanti Region, has fostered the development of countless players.



The football community in the country mourns his loss, recognizing the substantial impact and talent-spotting abilities he possessed.



Thanks to his mentorship, Ghana has been able to produce exceptional players like Stanley Attobrah, Francis Akwaffo, Prince Polley, William Thompson, and the renowned Bashiru Gambo.



The immeasurable influence Dendem had on Ghanaian football is evident through the heartfelt tributes pouring in on social media, honouring this legendary figure.