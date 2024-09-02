Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey & others report to Black Stars camp for Angola and Niger matches

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Black Stars have commenced their training camp in Accra in preparation for Ghana's initial two matches in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



This month, Ghana is set to face Angola and Niger in distinct matches as part of the qualification process for the upcoming continental tournament.



Last Thursday, head coach Otto Addo revealed his squad for these two fixtures, including notable players such as Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey.



On Sunday evening, seven of the selected players arrived at the Black Stars' camp in anticipation of the team's first training session.