Antoine Semenyo earns Bournemouth draw as Abdul Mumin provides assist

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Ghanaian footballers competing in Europe’s premier leagues have resumed their activities following the start of the 2024/25 football season.



Antoine Semenyo was the sole Ghanaian to find the net in the top five leagues, securing a 1-1 draw for Bournemouth during the opening weekend of the Premier League.



Additionally, Abdul Mumin contributed an assist that enabled Rayo Vallecano to



triumph over Real Sociedad in their inaugural LaLiga match.



Below is a summary from footballghana.com detailing the performances of Ghanaian players in Europe’s leading leagues, with the Bundesliga yet to commence.



Premier League Week 1

Thomas Partey played the full match for Arsenal, delivering a commendable performance as they kicked off the season with a 2-0 victory against Wolves.



Tariq Lamptey was sidelined due to injury and missed Brighton’s 3-0 win over Everton.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was also unavailable for Brighton’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United due to injury.



Antoine Semenyo netted a late equalizer for Bournemouth, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.



Mohammed Kudus showcased his skills for West Ham United, despite their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the London Stadium.



Jordan Ayew entered the match as a substitute for Crystal Palace in the 70th minute, as they faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford.



LaLiga Week 1

Defender Abdul Mumin provided a crucial assist, helping Rayo Vallecano secure a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in an away match.



Center-back Joseph Aidoo remained an unused substitute for Celta Vigo during their 2-1 win against Alaves.



Inaki Williams captained Athletic Club, playing the full match in a 1-1 draw with Getafe, while his brother Nico Williams was brought on in the second half.



Serie A Week 1

Caleb Ekuban was not included in the Genoa squad that drew 2-2 with Inter Milan on Saturday.



Forward Emmanuel Gyasi played the entire match for Empoli, which ended in a goalless draw against Monza.



Alfred Duncan made his debut for Venezia, playing the full match as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lazio.



Ligue 1 Week 1

Augustine Boakye made his debut for Saint-Etienne, coming on in the second half of their 1-0 loss to AS Monaco.