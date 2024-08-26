You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973750

Antoine Semenyo provides assist in Bournemouth’ stalemate against Newcastle United

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in helping Bournemouth secure a point at home against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The forward for the Black Stars participated for the full match duration as his team ended in a 1-1 stalemate during the English Premier League week. Semenyo excelled for Bournemouth, providing an assist that contributed to the draw

