Antoine Semenyo reveals prayer ritual with his pastor at pitchside before Bournemouth home games

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he engages in a short prayer session at the pitchside with his pastor prior to each home game this season.



As the players of Bournemouth make their way into the dressing room at the Vitality Stadium just moments before the match begins, the 24-year-old is typically the last to enter.



Semenyo looks for a season ticket holder known as Pastor John, who serves at a local church, to join him in prayer.