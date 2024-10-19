You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995839

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Antoine Semenyo reveals prayer ritual with his pastor at pitchside before Bournemouth home games

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he engages in a short prayer session at the pitchside with his pastor prior to each home game this season.

As the players of Bournemouth make their way into the dressing room at the Vitality Stadium just moments before the match begins, the 24-year-old is typically the last to enter.

Semenyo looks for a season ticket holder known as Pastor John, who serves at a local church, to join him in prayer.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment