Antoine Semenyo scores in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Antoine Semenyo put up a stellar performance for Bournemouth AFC in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.



Semenyo's standout moment came in the 69th minute when he scored a crucial goal with a powerful finish from the corner of the penalty area.



Semenyo's relentless efforts on the right flank consistently posed a threat to Newcastle's defense, ultimately leading to his team's lead after Newcastle had equalized from the spot.



Despite Semenyo's contributions, Newcastle's Matt Ritchie scored in stoppage time, securing a point for the home side.



Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal in the video below:



