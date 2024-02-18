You are here: HomeSports2024 02 18Article 1917401

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Antoine Semenyo scores in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Antoine Semenyo put up a stellar performance for Bournemouth AFC in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Semenyo's standout moment came in the 69th minute when he scored a crucial goal with a powerful finish from the corner of the penalty area.

Semenyo's relentless efforts on the right flank consistently posed a threat to Newcastle's defense, ultimately leading to his team's lead after Newcastle had equalized from the spot.

Despite Semenyo's contributions, Newcastle's Matt Ritchie scored in stoppage time, securing a point for the home side.

Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal in the video below:

