Antoine Semenyo signs five-year contract extension at Bournemouth

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, a key player for Bournemouth, has committed to the club for an additional five years after an impressive performance last season.



Initially joining from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo's contract extension comes as a result of his exceptional contributions to the team. His new five-year deal will see him remain with the Cherries until the



summer of 2029.



With 36 appearances and eight goals in various competitions under his belt, Semenyo is set to continue his success under head coach Andoni Iraola.



As Bournemouth gears up for upcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Everton in August, Semenyo is focused on maintaining his top form for the club.



Having already started pre-season training with his teammates, Semenyo's journey from Bristol City to Bournemouth has been marked by success, including loan spells at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland.



Since his debut for the Black Stars in June 2022, Semenyo has made 21 appearances and scored two goals for the national team.