Appiah McCarthy highlights free kick prowess as key weapon for Bibiani GoldStars

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Appiah McCarthy, who plays as a midfielder for Bibiani Gold Stars, has displayed remarkable skills in taking free kicks in the Ghana Premier League.



He is renowned for his accuracy and technique when taking free kicks, which he attributed to his commitment to refining his abilities over time.



According to McCarthy, scoring from free kicks is a challenging task, especially from different distances. He emphasized the complexity of this specific football skill.



McCarthy explained that he has always been one of the strongest assets of his team when it comes to scoring from free kicks and that he dedicates time to improving his skills. He draws inspiration from established free-kick takers such as Kevin De Bruyne in European football.



"Scoring from free kicks has always been one of my strongest assets since my Colts days. I have dedicated time to improving by studying the techniques of players like Kevin De Bruyne in Europe to enhance my performance," he stated on Nhyira Sports.



McCarthy's commitment to mastering this aspect of his game has been fruitful.



He has scored four goals from free kicks for Gold Stars and currently holds the record for the most free-kick goals in the Ghana Premier League after the 19th matchday of the season.



The 27-year-old midfielder previously played for Ashanti Gold for six seasons. He continues to impress with his expertise in set-piece situations, solidifying his position as one of the top free-kick takers in Ghanaian football.