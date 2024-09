Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Jofra Archer, the fast bowler, is set to make his one-day international return against Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday, marking his first ODI appearance since March 2023.



The 29-year-old has been closely monitored by the England team due to previous elbow and back injuries.



Since his return to international cricket, Archer has participated solely in T20 matches leading up to the T20 World Cup in June.