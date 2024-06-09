Are reigning champions Italy ready to defend Euros title?

Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

The unforgettable moment of Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli embracing during Italy's victory at Wembley Stadium on 11 July 2021 will always be remembered by the nation.



It marked the end of a remarkable project aimed at reshaping the national team.



Fast forward three years, Italy mourns the loss of Vialli to pancreatic cancer, missed out on another World Cup, and bid farewell to Mancini after his five-year tenure as manager.



In the quest for Euro 2024 qualification, Italy has now turned to Luciano Spalletti, the coach who recently guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.