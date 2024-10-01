‘Are you more sexist or more homophobic?’ – Conversation between Barcelona youngsters caught on camera

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona made several changes to their lineup on Saturday evening. Although Inigo Martinez remained on the bench, it was noted that the substitutes resembled a group of schoolchildren, highlighting the youthful nature of this Barcelona squad, which extends beyond mere age.



DAZN captured a conversation among Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde, and Pablo Torre while they were seated on the bench prior to the match. Their playful exchanges were likened to a discussion among students in a classroom.