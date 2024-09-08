You are here: HomeSports2024 09 08Article 1978691

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Argentina condemn Australia to biggest Test defeat

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joaquin Oviedo came off the bench to score two of Argentina's nine tries against Australia Joaquin Oviedo came off the bench to score two of Argentina's nine tries against Australia

1. Argentina achieved a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to deliver a crushing defeat to Australia in the Rugby Championship, marking the Wallabies' most significant Test loss.

The Pumas secured a 40-point victory, surpassing Australia's previous record loss of 61-22 against South Africa in 1997.

Tries for Argentina included M Carreras, Montoya, Gonzalez, Matera, Oviedo (2), Mallia (2), and Cinti. Albornoz contributed 6 conversions and 2 penalties, while S Carreras added 2 penalties.

For Australia, Tizzano, Kellaway, and McDermott scored tries, with Donaldson converting 2 tries and kicking 2 penalties. The final score was Argentina 40, Australia 27.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment