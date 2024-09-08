Argentina condemn Australia to biggest Test defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: BBC

Joaquin Oviedo came off the bench to score two of Argentina's nine tries against Australia

1. Argentina achieved a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to deliver a crushing defeat to Australia in the Rugby Championship, marking the Wallabies' most significant Test loss.



The Pumas secured a 40-point victory, surpassing Australia's previous record loss of 61-22 against South Africa in 1997.



Tries for Argentina included M Carreras, Montoya, Gonzalez, Matera, Oviedo (2), Mallia (2), and Cinti. Albornoz contributed 6 conversions and 2 penalties, while S Carreras added 2 penalties.



For Australia, Tizzano, Kellaway, and McDermott scored tries, with Donaldson converting 2 tries and kicking 2 penalties. The final score was Argentina 40, Australia 27.