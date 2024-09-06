Argentina ease past Chile in World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: BBC

Argentina secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Chile on Thursday, bolstering their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



Goals in the second half from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Paulo Dybala ensured a triumphant performance in front of a packed home crowd.



With this win, Argentina leads the South American qualifying table with 18 points, five ahead of second-placed Uruguay, who are set to face Paraguay on Friday.



The Copa America champions played without their captain, Lionel Messi, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in July's final and will also miss the upcoming qualifier against Colombia on Tuesday.