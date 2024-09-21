You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984208

Source: Football-espana

Arne Slot rules out fresh Liverpool move for Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool will not make another attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window.


The Premier League club made a strong push for Zubimendi in August, willing to pay his €60m release clause. However, after Real Sociedad gave the player the final say, Zubimendi chose to stay in San Sebastian.


Real Sociedad's resolve to keep their star midfielder paid off, and Liverpool has now shifted focus away from Zubimendi. The Basque side's stance has been vindicated, securing Zubimendi's services for the foreseeable future.

