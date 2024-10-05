Arsenal come from behind to beat Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal rallied to preserve their unbeaten record this season with a comeback victory over Southampton, who are still searching for their first win, at the Emirates Stadium.



In a swift turnaround, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals within a span of 10 minutes in the second half, overcoming Cameron Archer's initial goal for Southampton. Bukayo Saka later sealed the win with a late goal.



This victory marked Arsenal as the second team in Premier League history to achieve 400 home wins, keeping them just one point behind league leaders Liverpool ahead of the international break.