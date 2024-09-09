Arsenal face Hacken & Man City draw Paris FC

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal is set to compete against Swedish team BK Hacken, while Manchester City will go up against Paris FC in the second qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.



The Gunners secured their spot in Monday's draw by defeating Rosenborg 1-0 at Meadow Park in the opening round.



Last year, Paris FC surprised many by eliminating Arsenal in the first round. Both English teams will begin their two-legged matches away from home, scheduled for September 18-19 and September 25-26.