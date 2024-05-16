Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Arsenal fans are pinning their hopes on Ghana's Mohammed Kudus to secure the Premier League title on the final day of the 2023/24 season.



The Gunners' dreams of seeing Tottenham defeat Manchester City were shattered as Erling Haaland's two goals propelled the defending champions to the top of the standings.



Manchester City, now two points ahead of Arsenal, are on the brink of clinching a historic fourth consecutive title.



Their pursuit of this milestone hinges on winning their upcoming match against Arsenal's London rivals, West Ham United.



While City takes on the Hammers on Sunday, Arsenal is scheduled to face Everton at the Emirates Stadium.



Despite their strong desire for a victory against Everton, Arsenal supporters are also relying on West Ham United, with Mohammed Kudus expected to play a crucial role in potential upsets.



A draw in the City game would allow Arsenal to claim the title with a better goal difference, provided they emerge victorious against Everton.



Certain Arsenal fans have voiced the opinion that Kudus should strive to support his compatriot, Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal, by helping secure a win against Manchester City on Sunday.



