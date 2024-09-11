Arsenal home shirt deemed 'too white' for north London derby

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Arsenal has announced that they will don their away kit for the upcoming north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, citing that their red-and-white home kit has "too much white."



Traditionally, both teams wear their home kits during this rivalry, but reports indicate that Arsenal last used their away kit in this matchup 38 years ago.



The decision comes after the PGMOL and Premier League determined that Arsenal's 2024-25 home kit's excessive white would clash with Tottenham's colors, leading both teams to wear their away strips this season.