Arsenal intends to part ways with Thomas Partey over injury problems

Arsenal is said to be open to receiving offers for midfielder Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window, mainly due to his ongoing injury concerns.



This decision follows Arsenal's disappointing elimination from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, with a total score of 3-2 in the quarter-finals.



As per a report from the DailyMail, Arsenal is now focusing on offloading four players in the upcoming transfer window. This list includes Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Aaron Ramsdale, and notably, Thomas Partey.



Thomas Partey, the 30-year-old Ghanaian international, joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid on October 5, 2020.



He made his debut for the Gunners as a substitute for Granit Xhaka in a 0-1 away defeat against Manchester City in the league on October 17, 2020.



Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on October 22, 2021.



However, Partey's time at Arsenal has been plagued by injuries, resulting in him only making eight appearances in the Premier League this season.



Despite Transfermarkt estimating his market value at €20,000,000m, Arsenal seems to be considering a change in their midfield setup due to Partey's persistent injury issues.