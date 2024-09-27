Arsenal join Real Madrid and two others in race for 21-year-old German midfielder

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Florian Wirtz, the 21-year-old star from Bayer Leverkusen and the German national team, is expected to have numerous options when he chooses to transfer. Recently, another elite European club has shown interest in him.



While many top clubs recognize his exceptional skills, only a select few are actively considering a bid.



Christian Falk reports that Wirtz will command a hefty price, with Leverkusen setting his valuation at €150 million. Wirtz aims to make a move next summer.