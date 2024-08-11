Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hints Marseille target Eddie Nketiah could stay

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has addressed the speculation surrounding Eddie Nketiah's future in light of interest from Marseille during the current transfer window.



The Ghanaian forward, who was born in England, has become a significant target for the French Ligue 1 side this summer.



Marseille aims to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2024/25 football



Read full articleseason following the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Previous reports indicated that Marseille had reached an agreement on personal terms with the England international.



Nevertheless, Nketiah's potential transfer from Arsenal to the French club is contingent upon both teams reaching a consensus on the terms of the deal.



When asked about Nketiah's future, Arteta remarked, “All the players that are here there’s biggest chance that they stay with us. That’s why they’re here!”



Despite having scored vital goals for Arsenal in recent seasons, Nketiah has faced limited playing time due to the competition from Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard. A transfer to Marseille could provide the 25-year-old with a more significant role.



In the meantime, Nketiah remained an unused substitute during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday afternoon, which secured the 2024 Emirates Cup.