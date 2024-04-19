Arsenal need support and love after Champions League exit - Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mikel Arteta has emphasized the importance of providing his Arsenal team with "support and love" following their elimination from the Champions League by Bayern Munich.



Bayern secured a 1-0 victory in Germany, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate win in the quarter-final. This defeat comes after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa, which hindered their chances in the Premier League title race.



Arteta acknowledges the difficulty of finding the right words to console his players but assures them that he and the coaching staff will be there for them. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team on a daily basis.



The Arsenal manager recognizes the team's lack of experience at this stage of the competition, as it has been seven years since their last Champions League appearance and 14 years since reaching the quarter-finals. He believes that although they have the capacity and quality to reach the semi-finals, there are certain aspects they still need to learn.



Arteta points out that historically, it has taken other clubs several years to achieve such success. However, he acknowledges that this knowledge does not alleviate the disappointment. He emphasizes the need to focus on their upcoming Premier League match against Wolves and the importance of standing by the players and providing support and love.



Despite the setbacks, Arteta remains determined to compete for the Premier League title and urges his team to demonstrate their capability to turn things around.