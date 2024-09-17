You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982276

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Arsenal one of four teams to show interest in left-back this summer – and why a move didn’t happen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Miguel Gutierrez Miguel Gutierrez

Girona's left-back Miguel Gutierrez emerged as one of the top players in his position last season, drawing considerable interest from various clubs over the summer.

It was somewhat unexpected that Girona succeeded in retaining him. At just 23 years old, Gutierrez not only netted two goals against Barcelona and recorded nine assists but also played a crucial part in Spain's gold medal victory at the Olympics.

Earlier in the summer, he was rumored to be leaving, with reports indicating that Bologna had made a bid for him.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment