Source: BBC

Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to beat Leicester

Arsenal clinched a thrilling win against Leicester with two goals in stoppage time.

A 94th-minute own goal by Wilfred Ndidi and a close-range effort from Kai Havertz in the ninth minute of added time thwarted Leicester, who had fought back to level the score after trailing by two goals in the second half.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal in the first half, finishing Jurrien Timber's cross, and later assisted Leandro Trossard's goal just before halftime.

