Source: BBC

Arsenal sign midfielder Merino

Mikel Merino has won 28 international caps for Spain Mikel Merino has won 28 international caps for Spain

Arsenal has finalized the acquisition of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for a potential total fee of £31.6 million.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option for an additional year, as the Gunners have agreed to an initial payment of £27.4 million, supplemented by £4.2 million in performance-related add-ons.

"Mikel is a player who will significantly enhance our squad with his experience and adaptability," stated manager Mikel Arteta.

Merino was a member of the Spanish national team that triumphed in Euro 2024, participating in all seven matches of the tournament and scoring a crucial late goal in extra time against Germany during the quarter-finals.

