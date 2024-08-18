Arsenal will get better with Thomas Partey - Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Partey's performance in their 2-0 win against Wolves.



Arteta acknowledged issues in the second half but believes the team will improve with Partey.



The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role, creating four chances and completing 89% of his passes.



Arsenal secured the win with goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.



Partey aims to keep his spot in the squad for their next match against Aston Villa.