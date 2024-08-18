You are here: HomeSports2024 08 18Article 1971110

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal will get better with Thomas Partey - Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Thomas Partey's performance in their 2-0 win against Wolves.

Arteta acknowledged issues in the second half but believes the team will improve with Partey.

The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role, creating four chances and completing 89% of his passes.

Arsenal secured the win with goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Partey aims to keep his spot in the squad for their next match against Aston Villa.

