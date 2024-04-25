Arsenal will have to test Tottenham on Sunday - Thomas Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is looking forward to a tough North London Derby as Arsenal prepares to take on Tottenham on Sunday, April 28 at 16:00 GMT.



In a conversation with the club post-match, Partey highlighted the challenge of the upcoming match following Arsenal's impressive 5-0 win against Chelsea in another London Derby.



Having played a key role in Arsenal's victory, Partey discussed the team's mindset, emphasizing their determination to perform well against strong opponents like Chelsea.



When it comes to the upcoming clash with Tottenham, Partey emphasized Arsenal's desire to continue their winning streak and play a significant role in their pursuit of the title.



Showing faith in Arsenal's capabilities, Partey emphasized the importance of winning their remaining matches to strengthen their position.



"It's all up to us. We need to keep winning our games, we still have a few matches left and we must win them all.



"We are aware that it will be a tough game. We are prepared and ready to give our best. I believe we need to test them."