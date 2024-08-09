Arshad Nadeem wins Javelin Gold: How a whole Pakistan village collected money to send him to the Olympics

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Arshad Nadeem's achievement in winning Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal in 32 years is a testament to his perseverance despite significant challenges.



Hailing from a humble background, Nadeem’s early training was supported by donations from his village due to financial constraints.



His journey was marked by struggles, including outdated equipment and injuries, but he persisted, securing a gold in javelin with a throw of 92.7 meters.



The support from fellow athlete Neeraj Chopra and the local community’s celebration underscores the remarkable nature of his success.



Nadeem's story shifts focus from cricket to athletics in Pakistan, showcasing his dedication and the communal effort behind his triumph.