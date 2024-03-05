Arteta challenges Partey to earn playing time post-injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Arsenal Football Club, Mikel Arteta, has emphasized the importance of Thomas Partey proving his worthiness for playing time upon his return from injury.



Partey, the 30-year-old midfielder, made his comeback during Arsenal's 6-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday. This was his first game back since he recovered from a hamstring injury.



While Partey was out of action, other players like Jordginho stepped up and formed a formidable midfield trio with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. This trio contributed to Arsenal's success in various competitions. Arteta is pleased to have Partey back, but he stresses that earning minutes on the pitch is crucial.



"After the match, Arteta mentioned that Thomas is now available to play a certain amount of minutes, and he needs to work towards that. It was his first game in four months, and he, like everyone else, must earn the opportunity to play," Arteta said.



Despite his talent, Partey has only played in six matches across all competitions this season. This demonstrates the challenge of regaining his spot on the team after a lengthy injury layoff. Partey will try to retain his place in the squad as Arsenal takes on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.