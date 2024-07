Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Lindsey Horan is excited at the thought of hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in Marseille as American athletes compete in Olympic soccer at Stade Vélodrome.



When the U.S. men's soccer team plays against France in Paris on July 24, the women's captain will be cheering them on enthusiastically.



She anticipates a sold-out stadium with 70,000 fans and is looking forward to supporting the team.