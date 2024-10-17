Asamoah Gyan names 2010 as the best footballing year in his career

Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Asamoah Gyan has declared 2010 as the pinnacle of his football career, largely due to his significant contributions to Ghana's remarkable run in the FIFA World Cup held in South Africa.



That year marked a historic moment for the Black Stars, as they advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time, narrowly missing a place



in the semi-finals after a heartbreaking penalty miss against Uruguay.



In a recent interview with 3Xtra TV, Gyan reminisced about the camaraderie within the squad, sharing amusing anecdotes that highlighted the team's spirit.



He recalled how Kwadwo Asamoah often brought humor to the camp, while Richard Kingston, known for his punctuality, would be found praying before matches.



Gyan emphasized that despite his successful stints with various top European clubs, the year 2010 holds a unique and cherished place in his heart.



Gyan's tournament contributions included crucial goals, solidifying his status as one of Africa's finest players. As the all-time leading goalscorer for Ghana and Africa’s top scorer in World Cup history, his legacy is firmly established.



He announced his retirement from professional football on June 20, 2024, at the age of 37, marking the end of an illustrious career.