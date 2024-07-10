Asamoah Gyan picks 2010 edition as his best AFCON moment

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Asamoah Gyan, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, has identified the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations as his most memorable AFCON moment.



Gyan, who holds the record for the most goals scored in Ghana's history, looked back on his exceptional performance during the tournament held in Angola.



Referred to affectionately in Ghana as the "one-goal project," Gyan's



crucial goals propelled the Black Stars forward in the competition.



He scored a total of three goals, cementing his position as the joint-second highest scorer of the tournament.



Gyan's standout moment arrived in the quarterfinal match against the host nation Angola, where his single goal secured a 1-0 victory for Ghana.



He continued his heroics in the semifinals against Nigeria, once again finding the back of the net with the only goal of the game, leading Ghana to a 1-0 win and a place in the final.



Despite his remarkable contributions, Ghana ultimately fell short in the championship match against Egypt, conceding a late goal in the 85th minute to suffer a 1-0 defeat.



The decisive goal, scored by Egypt's Gedo, shattered Ghana's dreams of claiming the AFCON title.



Gyan's statement was made in response to a request from the Confederation of African Football for former football stars to recount their most cherished AFCON memories, underscoring the lasting impact of his exceptional performance in the 2010 tournament.