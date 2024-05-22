Asamoah Gyan predicts bright future for Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston after WAFU B U-17 victory

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian national team captain Asamoah Gyan has commended Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston for the team's consecutive victory in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament.



The Black Starlets achieved a 2-0 win against Benin, maintaining their top spot in Group A.



Initially, Benin seemed capable of causing an upset, but midfielder Mark Kagawa altered the course of the game by scoring the first goal in the 20th minute, much to the delight of the audience.



Shortly after, Theophilus Ayamga extended Ghana's lead with an impressive goal following a rebound.



Following the match, Asamoah Gyan utilized his official X page to express his admiration for Laryea Kingston's coaching skills. "I predicted that this man would become one of the finest coaches in Ghana and beyond when I first witnessed his tactics. This marks the start of a remarkable journey. It's a gradual process. Keep pushing forward," Gyan tweeted.



Numerous former Black Stars players were in attendance at the University of Ghana Stadium to show their support for Laryea Kingston and his squad.





