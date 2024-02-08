Asamoah Gyan still unhappy over Black Stars captaincy demotion - Laryea Kingston reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian winger, Laryea Kingston, has disclosed that Asamoah Gyan remains dissatisfied with the way he lost the captaincy of the Black Stars.



Gyan was demoted to the role of General captain before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Andre Ayew taking over the armband.



The disappointment intensified as the Black Stars were eliminated in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout loss to Tunisia, marking Gyan's final tournament for Ghana. Kingston, drawing parallels between his experiences and Gyan's situation, highlighted the mistreatment some former players have faced under national team management.



According to Kingston, Gyan was allegedly not treated decently during Andre Ayew's takeover as captain, leading to lingering dissatisfaction. Kingston expressed his concerns, stating, "Black Stars have hurt a lot of former players. A lot of former players leave the national team with anger."



Specifically referencing Gyan, Kingston implied that Ayew assumed the captaincy "by force," a situation that reportedly infuriated Gyan. Despite Gyan's significant contributions and an illustrious career, his return to the national team faced challenges due to inconsistent performance and injuries.



In June 2023, Gyan decided to retire from professional football, concluding a remarkable international career.