Asante Kotoko: We will have to improve our goalscoring - Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has addressed the ongoing issue of his team's struggles to score goals this season.



In their most recent match against Medeama SC, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw.



Despite Steven Mukwala's goal in the 22nd minute, Medeama's Diawisie Taylor equalized with a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Narteh Ogum acknowledged the difficulty of translating their training ground proficiency into actual match goals.



He mentioned that they are creating plenty of opportunities but converting them has been their Achilles' heel.



He also highlighted the difference in dynamics between training sessions and actual matches.



Narteh Ogum emphasized the need to sharpen their ability to capitalize on the limited chances they get, as scoring goals is crucial in football and boosts their confidence.



Asante Kotoko, currently 11th on the league table with 37 points, is now focused on a bounce-back performance as they prepare to host Legon Cities in their upcoming fixture on Friday, May 3rd at the Baba Yara Stadium.