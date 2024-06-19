Asante Kotoko announce parting ways with Danlad Ibrahim, George Mfegue and eight others

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian football club, has decided to part ways with ten players as they prepare for a major overhaul following the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Among those released are the team's captain, Danlad Ibrahim, and striker George Mfegue.





Ibrahim's season has been marked by uncertainty, as he expressed reluctance to play at times.



Mfegue, on the other hand, played in only 12 games this season, a significant drop from his 26 appearances and three goals in the previous season.



Additionally, the talented Isaac Oppong is also on the list of released players.