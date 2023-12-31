Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo reveals plans for transfer window

Sports News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko assistant trainer David Ocloo has opened up on the club’s plans in the ongoing second transfer window.



The Porcupine Warriors now sit in the second position with 29 points, trailing leaders Samartex by just three points after shaking off a difficult start to the campaign.



On Saturday, the Ghanaian giants delivered an outstanding performance to secure a crucial away win over Bofoakwa Tano at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.



Speaking about the club’s transfer plans after triumphing over Bofoakwa Tano, Ocloo said, “It’s normal, when the window opens, you need to beef up the team, so maybe you will see one or two or we maintain the same squad”



The Porcupine Warriors prevailed with a 2-0 win over the Premier League returnees as they finished the first half of the campaign in a grand style.



Steve Mukwala's brilliant brace propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the second spot on the league table.