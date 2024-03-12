Asante Kotoko assistant coach remains confident despite defeat against Karela United

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed his lack of concern regarding the club's loss to Karela United in their Ghana Premier League match week 20 encounter.



Ibrahim Giyasi netted the sole goal as the Pride and Passion team secured a victory at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.



This defeat marks their second consecutive away loss and fifth overall this season, causing them to slip from second to third place. Ocloo mentioned that he remains unworried as there are upcoming matches where they can rectify their performance.



He emphasized the importance of hard work, determination, focus, and adherence to their playing style and structure to achieve success.



Despite the triumph, Karela United still sits in 15th place with 20 points. Asante Kotoko is set to face Accra Lions in their next game on Wednesday.