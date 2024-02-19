Asante Kotoko beat Nsoatreman to win inaugural J.A Kufuor Cup

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumasi Asante Kotoko won the J.A Kufuor Cup against Nsoatreman in a closely contested match held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on February 18.



Abdul Rahman opened the scoring for Nsoatreman in the first half, but Kotoko's Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala, equalized in the 57th minute.



Nsoatreman was awarded a penalty shortly after, but Kotoko's goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, denied Manaf Umar's attempt, keeping Kotoko in the game.



Peter Amidu secured the win for Kotoko in the 67th minute with a well-crafted goal set up by Richmond Lamptey's pass.



Th game was part of the JAK Foundation's efforts to honour the legacy of former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor.