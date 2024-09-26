Asante Kotoko clash won’t be difficult – Berekum Chelsea’s Emmanuel Sarpong

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Berekum Chelsea winger Emmanuel Sarpong has expressed confidence in his team's preparedness for the eagerly awaited Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.



The Bibires will host the Porcupine Warriors at Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, with both sides eager to secure all three points in this competitive fixture.



Entering the match, both teams have recorded one victory and one draw in the league, with each having played one less game due to the participation of Samartex and Nsoatreman FC in African competitions.



Chelsea began their season with a draw against newcomers Vision FC, followed by a close win against Karela United.