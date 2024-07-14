Asante Kotoko closing in on Bofoakwa Tano defender Emmanuel Ankrah

Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Bofoakwa Tano defender Emmanuel Ankrah is close to joining Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.



The Porcupine Warriors are in the market searching for quality players to beef up their squad following a disappointing performance last term.



Kotoko struggled in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign, finishing sixth in the standings.



The Ghanaian giants parted ways with over 20 players to make way for new additions before the season commences in September this year.