You are here: HomeSports2024 07 20Article 1961852

Sports News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko closing in on signing Bofoakwa Tano striker Saaka Dauda

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Saaka Dauda Saaka Dauda

Asante Kotoko is said to be on the verge of finalizing the signing of Saaka Dauda, a striker from Bofoakwa Tano, for a sum of GHC 150,000.

This acquisition would be the sixth for Kotoko during the current transfer window, to bolster their offensive capabilities for the upcoming season.

Dauda, who led Bofoakwa Tano and showcased his

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment