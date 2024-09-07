You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978505

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum embraces hype around new signings

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed excitement over the buzz surrounding the Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed excitement over the buzz surrounding the

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the excitement generated by the club's new signings, praising them as talented players worthy of the spotlight.

Ahead of the Porcupine Warriors' opening match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League against Karela United on Sunday, September 8, Ogum conveyed his positive outlook on the team's recent acquisitions.

The game, scheduled for 3:00 pm in Nalerigu, comes after Kotoko's sixth-place finish last season, creating a sense of urgency for improved performance this year.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment