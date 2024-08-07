Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum reveals how he scouts for new players

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Prosper Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has outlined his strategy for scouting players in preparation for the 2024/25 season.



Ogum disclosed that he actively monitors the league to spot potential talent and also depends on a network of scouts to identify players who align with his football philosophy.



Following a lackluster performance in the 2023/24



Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors have released approximately 18 players and have made several new acquisitions.



The club, based in Kumasi, is now gearing up for the upcoming season with the objective of enhancing their performance.



"As a coach, scouting involves engaging numerous individuals, and locally, I have been observing the league in addition to our own matches. I have been watching other games to gain a comprehensive understanding of these players, enabling me to identify those who align with my beliefs and football philosophy," he remarked.



"I have been tracking our league to observe these players, and I also have colleagues and scouts who monitor the league for me. They strive to identify players who fit my style of play. Ultimately, we collaborate to consolidate our findings and assess the best options," he added.