Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum thrilled to return after successful surgery

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his enthusiasm about resuming his responsibilities following a successful surgical procedure.



The former WAFA manager had taken a leave of absence due to health issues after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



"I have truly missed everyone associated with the club—the supporters, the



players, and the management team. I have missed all of them," he stated in an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Gabsfeed.



"I am also thrilled because, during the off-season, we faced Hearts of Oak, and the limited group of players we assembled delivered an outstanding performance," he further remarked.



In his absence, assistant coach David Ocloo assumed leadership and guided the team to victory in the inaugural Democracy Cup, achieving a 2-1 win against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.



Now back in charge, Narteh Ogum is preparing Asante Kotoko for the forthcoming season, which is set to commence on September 6.



As he enters his third season with the club, Narteh Ogum aims to captivate fans with an attractive style of play and to secure a trophy.



Asante Kotoko will kick off their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away match against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.