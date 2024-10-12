Asante Kotoko confirms missing Sudanese players in USA

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: kickgh.com

Asante Kotoko SC has confirmed that two of its Sudanese players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and ObdoelKarem Yoouef Yagoub, have gone missing from their camp in the U.S.



The players left their hotel without permission on October 11, 2024, and all attempts to contact them have failed.



The club has reported the situation to U.S. law enforcement, including the FBI, and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return.



Asante Kotoko urges fans to remain calm as they work with authorities during this incident. The team is currently in the U.S. for a friendly match against DC United.