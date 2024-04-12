Asante Kotoko crisis: Resign and save your reputation - Charles Taylor to Ogum

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Charles Taylor, an icon of the Ghana Premier League, has advised Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, to step down from his position in order to salvage his reputation amidst the team's disappointing performance.



Taylor's advice comes after Asante Kotoko's recent defeat to Nsaotreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, which has left them in 10th place on the Premier League table with 33 points.



The club has been struggling, failing to secure a victory in their last six matches of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Expressing concern over the team's management and performance, Taylor, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, emphasized that while Ogum had previously led Asante Kotoko to Premier League success, his current tenure has been plagued by setbacks, reflecting poorly on both himself and the club.



"Prosper Narteh Ogum won the Premier League with Asante Kotoko, but his second coming has been a disaster, which is not good for him and the club," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"It is very worrying not to have a management team at this team. The IMC is not helping the team because the composition is even not good but then Otumfuo in his wisdom think it is good for the club but with the performance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, I think it will be better for him to resign from the club to save his reputation."



During the match against Nsoatreman FC, Abdul Manaf scored the opening goal, but Shadrack Addo equalized before halftime. However, a late goal by Mohammed Abdul Rahaman secured victory for Nsoatreman FC.



Asante Kotoko will be looking for redemption when they face Dreams FC in their upcoming Matchday 26 fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.