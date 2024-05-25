Asante Kotoko fans to camp at Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of showdown against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Dedicated fans of Asante Kotoko are planning to camp at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights to ensure the field remains untouched before the crucial match against Hearts of Oak.



The match, scheduled for May 26, 2024, in Kumasi, holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to please their supporters after a lacklustre season.



Asante Kotoko is determined to secure a victory and widen the gap with Hearts of Oak, following a recent defeat to Berekum Chelsea.