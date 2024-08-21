Asante Kotoko has a very good team for upcoming season - Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Derrick Fordjour, a winger for Medeama, asserts that Asante Kotoko possesses both quality and depth as they prepare for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



The talented winger faced the Porcupine Warriors during their inaugural match at the newly built TnA Stadium, where his team secured a 2-1 victory.



Despite the defeat, the 22-year-old maintains that the



Read full articleGhanaian powerhouse boasts a strong squad and expresses confidence in their potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.



“Asante Kotoko has a very good team. They will make an impact next season if they sustain the level of performance they demonstrated against us,” he remarked.



Following a lackluster previous season, which saw them finish sixth in the league standings, the Porcupine Warriors made significant changes by releasing over 20 players and acquiring 12 new signings.



The new season of the Ghana Premier League is set to begin on September 6, 2024, with Asante Kotoko scheduled to face Karela United in the opening match.